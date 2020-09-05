Culture Night Offaly officially launched with series of events planned

Culture Night Offaly, which takes place on September 18, has been officially launched.

Offaly native Mundy, and upcoming talented singers Tolu Makay, Hubert Murray, colourful Publican Ger Hough of JJ Hough's Singing Pub, and Birr Theatre & Arts Centre Manager Emma Nee Haslam took part in the launch of Culture Night which will feature a programme of online and offline events.

There will be a guarantee to draw an online crowd in masses, in the safety of our own homes, as this year opens up to a national and international audience.

The full programme is available to view and check out Culture Night Offaly Facebook Page for all news and updates.