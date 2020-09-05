Electric Picnic Memories: The Stunning have Stradbally absolutely hopping in 2008
This was the weekend when The Electric Picnic was due to take place in Stradbally but, much like the rest of 2020, it has been cancelled.
However for those of you in need of a Picnic Fix, sit back and enjoy this incredible performance from one of Ireland's best ever bands in 2008 that had the joint hopping with Romeo's On Fire....
And we will have plenty more memories for you over the weekend.....
