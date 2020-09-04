Electric Picnic Memories: Robert Miles and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra's unbelievable version of 'Children'
This was the weekend when The Electric Picnic was due to take place in Stradbally but, much like the rest of 2020, it has been cancelled.
However for those of you in need of a Picnic Fix, sit back and enjoy Robert Miles and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra's unbelievable version of 'Children'
And we will have plenty more memories for you over the weekend.....
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on