LISTEN: Offaly natives speak about life in America

As part of his podcast series, Offaly man Lloyd Bracken has caught up with six Clara natives making a life for themselves in the United States of America.

Episode 10 of Lloyd's 'What's The Story?' series sees him chat to Barry Kelly in New York; Sinead Dunne Newman in Chicago; Adam Tracey in South Carolina; Kate Tierney in Long Island; Trevor Kelly in New York and Tammy Dunican in Long Island.

The guests, none of whom have lost their Offaly accents, discuss everything from growing up in Clara to working in the US and getting through the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can listen to the entire podcast at the top of this article.