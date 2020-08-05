No Fleadh, no problem! Offaly musicians to feature on TV special

A number of Offaly musicians will be to the fore as TG4 celebrate Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann despite the event's cancellation due to Covid-19.

TG4's Fleadh2020 begins this Thursday at 9.30pm and is a four-night celebration of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. Each night there’s a focus on the different provinces with musicians representing each one.

On Sunday night the focus is on Leinster musicians and among them are Offaly's Attrachta Brady and Ademar O'Connor.

Fleadh2020 is a socially-distanced and virtual gathering of Irish traditional musicians from around the world who, under normal circumstances, would be coming together to celebrate the All-Ireland Fleadh - ‘The Homecoming’ - in Mullingar in August.

Over the 4 nights from August 6-9, Fleadh2020, will capture the essence of this annual event - the music, song and dance and the stories – and present a unique insight into the Fleadh community, across Ireland and around the world. From Brisbane to Buncrana the young and the old, the learners and the legends come together to bring you a Fleadh like never before.

On each of the four nights, presenters Dáithí Ó Sé, Doireann Ní Ghlacáin and Kieran Hanrahan take us on a journey through a different province starting with Munster, through Connacht, Ulster and, finally, Leinster. Each night also includes music from musicians around the world - from Scotland, New York, Tokyo, and Brisbane and plenty of chat and Fleadh stories along the way too.