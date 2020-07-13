WATCH - 40 years ago today Offaly won their first Leinster Hurling title with an epic win over Kilkenny

On July 13, 1980, Offaly won their first Leinster Senior Hurling title with an epic win over Kilkenny on a scoreline of 3-17 to 5-10.

If was the launch of two memorable decades for hurling in Offaly resulting in nine Leinster Senior Hurling titles and four All Ireland titles.

Watch the first part of the game above and then the closing stages below.

The attendance for this historic game was just 9,613.