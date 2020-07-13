WATCH: Offaly golfer wins on Irish PGA season return at the K Club

Offaly golfer Brian McCormack emerged victorious as the Irish PGA season recommenced following the recent Covid-19 shutdown.

The event took place as the newly branded Straffan Golf Club within the grounds of the K Club in Kildare at the weekend.

Brian beat off stiff competition from Richard Kilpatrick and Colm Moriarity who both shot rounds of 67 to finish joint-second in the tour's first event of 2020.

Brian was in super form, aggressively using the driver to position himself well around the course. He signed for a round of 66 to take a one-stroke win.

You can listen to what Brian had to say afterwards in the video above.