WATCH Names of Offaly victims of farm accidents read on RTÉ at annual service of remberance

The names of Offaly people who died in accidents on family farms in Offaly were read out at that annual national Ecumenical Remembrance Service in Co Laois.

Liam Rohan, the co-founder with his wife Norma of the Embrace organisation which organises the services with, read out the names of some people from Offaly and across Ireland at the service which was held on Sunday, June 28 the Church of the Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix.

The Remembrance Service was broadcast on RTE 1 on Sunday, July 5.