WATCH: Offaly sixth class students receive wonderful video tribute from school

The Staff, parents and pupils of Scoil Shinchill marked the Graduation of their wonderful 6th class pupils in a small outdoor gathering, where they celebrated and reflected on the past eight years of their time in Killeigh N.S.

Their teacher, Ms. Bronagh Screeney and the staff of Scoil Shinchill ensured that this was a memorable event for the children, who have missed out on so many of the 6th class experiences that they had been looking forward to.

Ms. Screeney also created this wonderful video tribute for the children, which documents their school journey, their achievements and the many happy memories that they have had in Scoil Shinchill.

Comhgairdeas Rang a Sé 2020.