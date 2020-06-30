WATCH: Offaly GAA club returns to challenge match action

Offaly hurling outfit Coolderry were featured on RTE News today as they returned to action on the pitch on Monday evening.

Monday marked the first day contact games could return under the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and Faythe Harriers from Wexford made the trip to Coolderry for a game.

Coolderry manager Enda Lyons and club stalwart Brian Carroll spoke to Marty Morrissey for the report before getting into the swing of things against the Wexford side which featured the significant talents of Lee Chin.

The dressing rooms at grounds around the country remain closed and sanitising facilities have been installed around the grounds.