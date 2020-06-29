Famous faces take part in Offaly school's 'virtual graduation'

A number of very famous faces from Offaly and beyond took part in Banagher College's virtual graduation for the sixth year class of 2020.

The school year and Leaving Cert plans were scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic but that didn't stop this Offaly school from giving their departing class a magnificent send-off.

Staff and students were joined in the virtual graduation by a number of special guests to mark the occasion. Through various connections with the school, Marty Morrisey, Henry Shefflin, Miriam O'Callaghan, Anna Geary, Shane Lowry and more all lined up to wish the students well at the end of their dramatic Leaving Cert year.

There were also moving contributions from staff and students - past and present - and plenty of trips down memory lane.

In the end, the limelight was stolen from the celebrity guests by an amazing musical tribute from the staff to the Leaving Cert graduates of 2020, with an incredible rendition of the Foo Fighters classic 'Times Like These', a fitting tribute to the students and the extraordinary year they've lived through.