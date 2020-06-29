WATCH: Offaly garda receives Commendation after rescue of woman from river

An Offaly garda was one of three members of the force who received ‘Certificates of Commendation with Distinction for Excellent Police Work’ after a dramatic rescue this week.

Clondalkin Gardaí Brendan Crawford, Ciaran Murray and Ciara Galvin received the awards from Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy. Garda Galvin is an Offaly native.

The trio rescued Ann Lamb and her dog Millie from the River Camac in Knockmitten Park, Clondalkin last week. Brave four year old Evan Fleming and Grandfather Alan Fleming were also recognised for their instrumental role in the rescue.