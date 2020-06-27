WATCH: Excellent bunker shot helps Shane Lowry make cut at Travelers Championship

A perfectly judged bunker shot on the 16th hole helped Shane Lowry make the cut at the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour.

On a day when his putting let him down at times, the Offaly man showed his skills in the short game with this chip in from the bunker of the par 3 16th for a birdie.

Shane finished at one under for his round after carding three birdies and two bogies. It leaves him on five under for the tournament heading into the weekend.

On Friday, he was immaculate from tee to green with a driving accuracy over 85% and he hit more than three quarters of the greens in regulation but, according to the stats, he lost three strokes to the field with his putting.

Phil Mickelson turned back the clock on Friday and leads the tournament -13, one shot ahead of Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes.

Rory McIlroy is one of five players on nine under par in a tie for fourth.