WATCH: Heavy hail showers in parts of country with more on the way

Heavy hail showers blown by strong gusts of wind are affecting parts of the country today.

This video shows one that blew through Offaly this afternoon.

Met Eireann is warning that there will still be heavy showers with hail and thunder possible this evening. Winds will be mostly moderate to fresh northwesterly, but strong on exposed coasts, especially in Connacht and Ulster.

Rain will become widespread through Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster. Holding mostly dry further south, apart from isolated showers, with cloud increasing towards dawn. Cold with lows of 4 to 7 degrees in a fresh to strong northwesterly wind, with gales developing on northern and northwestern coasts.

