WATCH: Young Offaly girl gets emotional drive-by birthday party

Last week, Clara girl Brooke Healy turned 11 but could not have a party or see her friends as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Not wanting to let the day pass without marking it, Brooke's family organised for dozens of relatives and friends to pass their house.

Brooke couldn't hide how moved she was by the gesture as her loved ones honked and waved from the passing cars.

Happy birthday, Brooke, from all at the Offaly Express.