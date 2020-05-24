WATCH: Offaly pub's hilarious lockdown video will strike a chord

Famous for their Christmas adverts and short films, JJ Houghs Singing Pub is back with a new production, Behind Bars.

The brilliant clip tells the love story between a lawyer and a client but really skewers the nation's obsession with and longing to get back through the doors of their local pub.

JJ Houghs was recently voted into second place in our poll to find Offaly's best pub. The poll was won by the Giltraps in Kinnitty.

