WATCH: Staff at Tullamore school sing together to connect with the children

The staff at St Joseph’s, Tullamore came together virtually to connect with their children and to keep the sense of community alive during the school closure.

The virtual choir involved all 46 members of staff, including caretaker Brendan on drums.

They sang the Joe Cocker classic 'With A Little Help From My Friends'.

It's a top quality rendition and all who took part are really proud of the finished product which was edited by Ray Keenaghan in Silly Goose Films.

The response from parents and children has been marvellous.