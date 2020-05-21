LISTEN: Offaly man's 'honest' office zoom meeting is all of us!

Offaly funnyman Terry Fahy has struck gold yet again with his colleagues over at FM104.

Terry was joined by Emma Doran and Jim Nugent on the skit clip, 'If Irish office Zoom calls were honest.' The sketch perfectly captures the frustrating side of the technology as well as the light-hearted nature of 'working from home.'

From garden tans to slabs of cans, the video has it all.

