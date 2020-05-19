WATCH: Drive-by birthday party for 101-year-old Offaly woman

An Offaly woman received a welcome surprise while cocooning last weekend as her family and friends marked her 101st birthday.

Molly Egan enjoyed the new Covid-19 phenomenon - the drive-by birthday - where family and friends honked their horns and cheered good wishes to the amazing Offaly woman.

Molly's granddaughter Siobhan Daly explained that the family organised the novel party on Saturday evening last, May 16. They drove by Molly's home in Mount Bolus.

Molly's actual birthday is this Wednesday, May 20, as she reaches an incredible milestone of 101. We are told Molly will be delighted to see her birthday on the Offaly Express Facebook page.

Well, from all at the Offaly Express - Happy Birthday, Molly Egan!