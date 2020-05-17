WATCH: Outstanding Offaly GAA club go the extra 'foot' to help out in community
Members of a GAA club in Offaly are going the extra 'foot' to help out their local community.
On Friday night, Daingean GAA tackled its first plot of turf for a member of the community.
It is only the start of their work on the bogs in the area in the weeks to come as the club will be out in force, with social distancing in place.
Friday night Daingean GAA tackled our first plot of turf for a community member, while maintaining social distancing protocols. We were blown away by the response of the players and the speed at which they swept through the plot. Massive thanks to all who helped out. #turf-a-thon pic.twitter.com/L1svMPxtje— Daingean GAA Club (@DaingeanGAA) May 17, 2020
