WATCH: Outstanding Offaly GAA club go the extra 'foot' to help out in community

Offaly Express Reporter

Offaly Express Reporter

news@offalyexpress.ie


Members of a GAA club in Offaly are going the extra 'foot' to help out their local community.

On Friday night, Daingean GAA tackled its first plot of turf for a member of the community. 

It is only the start of their work on the bogs in the area in the weeks to come as the club will be out in force, with social distancing in place.