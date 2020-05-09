WATCH: Offaly nurse leaves hospital after contracting and battling coronavirus

See video above.

See video above.

See video above.

See video above.

See video above.

.

.

.

Offaly nurse Denise Kennedy has left hospital after successfully winning her own battle with coronavirus.

The Clara woman is a nurse on the Medical 2 ward in the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore but ended up needing hospital treatment herself after being confirmed as having the deadly virus a number of weeks ago.

She then went from her workplace in Medical 2 to the ward at Medical 1 where she was cared for by colleagues. She spent two weeks in hospital.

Being an asthma sufferer didn't stop Denise caring for others in her job and she thanked her colleagues for the care she then received.

Her husband Enda Kennedy kindly gave us permission to share the above video of Denise leaving hospital in Tullamore this week.