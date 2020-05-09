WATCH: Draft masterplan unveiled for major development of Edenderry

A video outlining the plans for a major development in Edenderry has been released.

The public are invited to provide feedback on the Draft Blundell Masterplan for the regeneration of the Edenderry back-lands.

The aim of the plan is to unlock the potential of the Blundell area (former Tesco. Former Grain Store, Blundell Park and surrounding area).

Taking on-board ideas from the initial consultation, consultants have produced a draft masterplan, and would like your feedback, your say matters.

To give your feedback CLICK HERE

To find out more details on the plan CLICK HERE