WATCH: Draft masterplan unveiled for major development of Edenderry
A video outlining the plans for a major development in Edenderry has been released.
The public are invited to provide feedback on the Draft Blundell Masterplan for the regeneration of the Edenderry back-lands.
The aim of the plan is to unlock the potential of the Blundell area (former Tesco. Former Grain Store, Blundell Park and surrounding area).
Taking on-board ideas from the initial consultation, consultants have produced a draft masterplan, and would like your feedback, your say matters.
