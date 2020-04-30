RTE to screen Offaly's 1982 All-Ireland win again tonight

RTÉ Sport is continuing to re-show unforgettable games, goals and greatest sporting hits.

The series started on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player earlier this month and RTÉ Sport Classics now runs every Thursday for 10 weeks in the absence of live sport.

For the as-live experience, viewers will be able to follow the games online with live blogs on the RTÉ website and RTÉ News Now app and, over on RTÉ 2FM, Game On will feature interviews with the main protagonists to whet appetites.

Offaly's historic 1982 final win over Kerry will take centre stage on Thursday, April 30. Offaly also featured on Thursday, April 16, as RTE relived Clare's 1995 All-Ireland victory over the faithful.

So, put the feet up, get the old jersey on, and enjoy watching that famous day, topped off by Seamus Darby's last-ditch goal!

Here is some of the remaining schedule:

30th April - GAA - Offaly v Kerry All- Ireland Football Final, 1982

7th May - Rugby - Italy v Ireland, Women's Six Nations, 2013 (17.03.13)

14th May - Soccer - Qualifiers from 1974 & 2015

21st May - Rugby - Ireland v New Zealand, 2013 (24.11.13)

28th May - Soccer –Qualifiers from 1981 & 2017

4th June - Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, 2001 (01/09/2001)

11th June - Hockey - Spain v Ireland, Hockey World Cup Semi-Final, 2018 (04.08.18)

18th June - Rugby - Ireland v New Zealand, 2018

25th June - GAA - Tipperary v Kilkenny, All-Ireland Hurling Final, 2009

2nd July - Rugby - Ireland v Australia, 2006 (19.11.06)

9th July - GAA - Cor k v Kilkenny, All-Ireland Camogie Final, 2017

16th July - Rugby - Ireland v South Africa, 2006 (11/11/2006)

23rd July - Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Spain, 1989 (26.04.89)

30th July - Hockey - Ireland v Canada, Olympic Hockey Qualifier 2nd Leg (03.11.19)

6th Aug - Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Croatia, 1998 (06.09.98)

13th Aug - GAA - Dublin v Meath, Leinster Football Championship 1st Rd, 3rd Replay 1991

20th Aug - Rugby - Munster v New Zealand, 2008 (18.11.08)

27th Aug - Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria, 1987





*These broadcasts will only go ahead in the absence of live sport