WATCH: Offaly man uses lockdown to create new short film

Tullamore filmmaker Sean Breathnach has not allowed the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown stifle his creativity.

He decided to use his time away from the conventional film set to create a new short film - completely online using remote actors from their own homes.

'Forever' was written and directed by Seán Breathnach and stars Irene Kelleher, Denis O'Sullivan and Ruth Hayes.

It was shot by the actors in their own homes on lockdown and was inspired by Roger Corman's call to shoot films at home on a phone while we're all locked-down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I thought it would be an interesting creative challenge so I wrote a short script and sent it on to Irene Kelleher, Denis O'Sullivan and Ruth Hayes," Sean explained.

"There were numerous challenges. They'd have to shoot their sections themselves. I'd have to cut it together seamlessly. Would it even work? Also, I've been watching lots of film interviews over the lockdown, and in one of them, Jason Blum said he'd like to see a horror shot in phone portrait mode.

"So I thought, let's do this. And here is the result, made to be watched on your phone. If you enjoy it, share it and spread it far and wide," Sean concluded.