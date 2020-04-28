WATCH: Offaly teachers send heartfelt message to students during lockdown

The staff of St.Joseph’s National School in Tullamore have made a video for their students.

Students have been out of school since March 12 as per government regulations to help the fight against Covid-19.

The staff sent out the video to their students on Friday.

"We know they are all missing their friends and teachers. We wanted to let them know that we are missing them dearly and we look forward to seeing everyone again soon," teacher Nicola Waters said.

You can watch the video above.