WATCH: Tullamore stage choir impress with rendition of 70s classic
The Tullamore Stage School Choir continue to keep us all entertained during lockdown with numerous videos and performances appearing online.
Directed by Regina McCarthy, the choir has been busy over the past few days with this online performance of ‘Morning Has Broken,' a song made famous by Cat Stevens in the 1970s.
Scroll back up to enjoy!
Check out Tullamore Stage School on Facebook for more.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on