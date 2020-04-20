WATCH: Offaly boxer appears in Olympic home workout video campaign

Offaly's most prominent female boxer and Olympic hopeful Grainne Walsh has been featured in the Olmypic Federation of Ireland's Dare to Believe Challenge video.

The video was launched last week to inspire people, particularly young people, to get up and moving while at home in Covid-19 lockdown.

They want them to #DareToDream they too could be in with a chance of reaching the Olympics some day. Tullamore woman and European medallist Grainne Walsh appears in a number of the exercise rounds.

The video features other top Olympic and Paralympic athletes who are ambassadors for the Dare to Believe programme. The programme was launched last year.