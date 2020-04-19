WATCH: A video montage highlighting the sublime skills of an Offaly legend

Birr's Brian Whelahan is one of the greatest hurlers ever to take to the field and is rightly in the GAA Hall of Fame.

GAA NOW has put together a video of clips highlighting the skills of the man between club and county won eight All Ireland titles, 15 Leinster titles and four All Stars. He was twice Hurler of the Year and was named on The Team of the Millennium.

Sit back and enjoy and watch the Birr man in action. He really could do it all. It's worth it for some of the hooks alone never mind the match winning cameo at full-forward in the 1998 All Ireland Final.