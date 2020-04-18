WARNING - THIS VIDEO CONTAINS EXTREME LANGUAGE
WATCH: Offaly lockdown rap featuring Joe Duffy and Michael D - sort of!
Offaly's answer to Christy Moore - Modren Moore - has teamed up with fellow lookalikes Joe Duffy, Michael D Higgins and Daniel O'Donnell for a lockdown rap.
Drumcullen man Harry Prendergast has stumbled upon a viral success by impersonating Christy Moore singing modern songs. He is using face-altering technology to create the avatar.
"What started with Bullet in the Head by Rage Against The Machine has now extended through the Spice Girls and Taylor Swift. I don’t gain anything from this, but just want to spread a laugh and a smile," Harry said.
Before the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, Harry returned with Warren G - Regulate.
He was helped out by the genius behind JJ Houghs viral pub videos, Ger Hough, along with Wee Daniel, Joe Duffy and Michael D.
The message - though often expletive-laden - is simple; stay at home.
Scroll back up to take a listen.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on