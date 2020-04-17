WATCH: Offaly kids' Tik-Tok homage to ABBA will put a smile on your face today

An Offaly sister and brother's Tik-Tok video lip-syncing to a late 70s classic will put a smile on your face today.

Holly and Noah Moran teamed up while locked down to create their video featuring the song 'Angel Eyes' from Mamma Mia 2 and originally performed by ABBA.

If you have any videos you would like to share and help put a smile on people's faces during these testing times, send them to news@offalyexpress.ie