WATCH: Shane Lowry features in Coronas' video for viral hit

Offaly golfer and Open champion Shane Lowry has featured in a new music video with The Coronas.

The Dublin band collaborated with a host of fellow Irish stars for a performance of 'Real Hero.' They were joined remotely by the likes of Gavin James, Hudson Taylor and Ham Sandwich for the poignant performance.

Shane Lowry lent his support by featuring from the hallway of his house brushing up on his golfing skills. The video has already surpassed 100,000 views across social media as it strikes a chord with those wishing to praise our frontline staff.

With the golfing season on hold, Shane Lowry has been taking to social media to express his views during lockdown: