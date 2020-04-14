WATCH: Tullamore school put technology to work with brilliant distance learning

When the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore introduced the digital classroom for students five years ago, never did management, or students, realise just how valuable this digital platform would be during a pandemic.

Students in the Sacred Heart School may have left the building on March 12 but class has continued as normal for all students. The timetabled classes continue online as does assessment and this alone has continued the sense of routine that is so important for students, particularly exam students.

Students have cited the use of the online classroom or the recorded PowerPoint as the most instructive methods by far but online assessments have their benefits also.

The SHS Choir students have already practised and recorded virtually and this resulted in the beautiful rendition of Halleluiah last week. They also posted on Psalm Sunday and Musical Director, Mr Shane Farrell, has promised a special performance on Easter Sunday.

April 3 was the last day of term for staff and students and with the assistance of Mr Farrell, Ms Gillespie and Fr Fergal, the staff and students attended (virtually) the Easter Service.

Orla Healy, Deputy Principal, captured the mood of the service citing that “We in the SHS never doubted that technology was going to help our students learn and help our teachers teach. We adapted a long time ago to this blended approach of teaching. The biggest leap we have had to make in this time of crisis is how far we are apart from the students we care about.

"We look forward to returning to our school in the near future, for more learning but perhaps less distance!"