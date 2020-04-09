WATCH: Gardai divert traffic off M7 motorway in Midlands in major Covid-19 operation

Gardai mounted a major operation and strategic checkpoints in the Midlands on Wednesday as part of the campaign to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The busy Dublin Cork Limerick M7 motorway was blocked on the southbound lane outside Portlaoise. Traffic was diverted onto the junction 17 Togher rounabout where almost every driver was questioned as to the purpose of their journey.

It was part of Operation Fanacht, the Garda operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced recently as part of COVID-19 public health guidelines.

Gardaí are asking the public to:

Please remember essential travel only this weekend.

Please keep to the 2km radius of your home for exercise

Do not travel to holiday homes and remember social distancing and hand washing.