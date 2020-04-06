WATCH: Offaly to take centre stage on tonight's RTE Nationwide programme

Offaly will be the focus on RTE's Nationwide programme on Monday, April 6.

The episode comes from the wonderful surroundings of Birr Castle in Co Offaly. Presenter Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh explores Birr Castle's contribution to astronomy, science and innovation and she'll be hearing about pioneering woman Mary Ward and her connection to the castle's scientific history.

Also on the show, award-winning photographer Tina Claffey brings Nationwide on an eco bog walk and visual artist Caroline Conway tells us about her interest in image-making related to the Victorian era.

Tina is a macro-photographer and takes close-up pictures of all the tiny flora and Bog fauna. She spent nine years living in Botswana in Africa and after her return to Ireland, she discovered the wilderness at her doorstep. The TV package of beautiful nature photography is an antidote to the 24-hour news-cycle around the coronavirus.

Don't forget to tune in to RTÉ One on Monday, April 6 at 7pm.