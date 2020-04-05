WATCH: Isolation doesn't get the best of these grandparents in Midlands as they show off their moves
It's important to find a little bit of joy in life during these difficult times of isolation - especially when loved ones are far away.
That's where technology comes in useful and James and Ethnea Kenny from Longford certainly put it to good use when they did a little video dance for their grandchildren, David and Marc Lane who live in Dubai.
Those are some serious moves!
Thanks to Iona Kenny for sending in this beautiful video.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on