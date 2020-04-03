WATCH: Offaly kids' news bulletin is the cutest thing you'll see today

Offaly siblings Kaylum and Anna Kirwan have stolen our hearts with their homemade news bulletin on the coronavirus.

Kaylum, aged four, and his little sister, Anna, aged three, put together the news report to promote goo hygiene and public behaviour during the current lockdown.

The Geashill youngsters advise us all to wash our hands more, sneeze and cough into our elbows, and to "stay away from your grandparents."

They also have some rules to enforce on "hugging and kissing."

Kaylum and Anna's mother Michelle said they are coming up with new ideas during their time away from school.

"We've been trying to come up with some creative ideas to keep the kids occupied during this period of isolation. We hope it gives people a giggle and a refreshing alternative to the regular news broadcasts our TVs our filling up with at the moment."

Scroll back up to watch the broadcast in full!