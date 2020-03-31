WATCH: Shane Lowry joins 15 other sports stars in Covid-19 appeal to Ireland

Shane Lowry is involved as one of 16 Irish sports stars joining forces to make a rallying call to the people of Ireland during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

The sports stars have started the #UniteByStayingApart hashtag to encourage people to stick to the measures introduced by the government last Friday.

The video features the Open champion and Offaly man along with a host of Irish sporting greats, including Robbie Keane, Paul O'Connell, Padraig Harrington, Brian O'Driscoll and Colm 'Gooch' Cooper.

The message is clear - stay at home.