WATCH: Offaly school's 'virtual choir' is the positivity we all need right now

The students at the Sacred Heart Secondary School in Tullamore have put their time at home during the current coronavirus lockdown to good use along with their musical director and teacher, Shane Farrell.

The members of the school's choir can't meet in person to practice as they normally would be Mr Farell has been organising virtual rehearsals where they can meet online.

As Mr Farell, the recent Operation Transformation leader, says: “Music keeps us happy."

"In these extraordinary times those words could not be more important. Our choir while not able to meet in person have been meeting online and this is the result. Well done to you all," he said.

The group sang to one another over the internet to produce this masterpiece - a wonderful rendition of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah.

Scroll back up and enjoy!