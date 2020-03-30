Offaly student samples teacher's lesson for awesome coronavirus tune
An Offaly student got very creative with a video lesson from a teacher in his school to create a unique coronavirus tune.
Jack Treanor, a sixth year student in Colaiste Iosagain in Portarlington, created the tune based on the lesson from his English teacher.
Now before you start worrying that the teacher in question is unaware of the tune, he has heard it and by all accounts is the tune's number one fan.
