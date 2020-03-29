WATCH: Look back at highlights of Offaly's Celtic Challenge final win over South Kilkenny back in 2016

It's four years ago since the Offaly U17 team shocked Kilkenny South and claimed the Michael Hogan cup and the Division 1 title in the All Ireland Celtic hurling challenge.

It was a massive win at the time and came in the lions den down in Nowlan Park. It is interesting to look back on the highlights and indeed the panel of players on show with some going on to bigger and better things since.

Wearing number 14 that day in 2016 was Birr's Michael Milne who has since gone on to focus on his Rugby career and is a regular for the Leinster first team in the Pro 14 competition. Milne also won a School's cup with Cistercian College Roscrea and and but was also a talented hurler both in between the sticks and out the field.

Clara's Cathal O'Meara also saw action and he went on to Captain Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore to an All Ireland hurling colleges title back in 2018.

Goalkeeper Conor Brophill and Caolan Flanagan were also part of that Colaiste Choim panel.

Ballinamere's John Murphy also stood out in the final back in 2016 and only last year, he landed the winning free for Offaly as they beat Dublin in the Leinster U20 hurling championship in a thrilling encounter in Parnell Park.

Sit back and enjoy the highlights of Offaly securing a massive win