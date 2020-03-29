SPORT FLASHBACK: Paschal Kellaghan's wonder goal for Rhode in 2008

We are all a bit starved for sport at the minute so we dug out this clip of one of the best goals ever scored in O'Connor Park.

Rhode's Paschal Kellaghan scored this absolute beauty against Rhode in the Leinster Club Championship in 2008.

First time off the outside of his right boot. Class. Muted celebration after such a wonder goal. Even better!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.