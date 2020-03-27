WATCH: Simon Casey's new song is the slice of peace we all need right now
Offaly singer Simon Casey has released his new single, a beautiful rendition of The Old Rugged Cross.
Simon said: "It's my all-time favourite country gospel song. I would be really grateful if you could take time to listen and share.
"I'd like to think it will bring comfort to you all in these different times we find ourselves in," he added.
"Take care and stay safe."
Take a listen above.
