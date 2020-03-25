WATCH: Offaly's minor hurlers bring the fight to coronavirus in brilliant video

The Offaly minor hurlers have released a video bringing the fight to the coronavirus.

The brilliant clip is set to Where Is The Love by the Black Eyed Peas and shows the players keeping fit on their extended break from county training.

From doing sit-ups and watching re-runs of Offaly All-Ireland wins to a game of wall ball and a few shuttle runs, the lads are doing all they can to keep in the zone.

They are also seen looking out for the elderly and promoting the use of hand sanitiser.

Sanitising their hands, hurls and even sliotars before a puck around!

The brilliant clip is certain to raise the spirits and has already amassed thousands of views on YouTube and social media.