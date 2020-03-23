WATCH: Indian nurse working in Offaly reunited with family

This will warm your hearts today.

This is a short documentary made by Banagher College students about a young mother in their community who had to leave her family behind when she moved to Ireland for employment.

The documentary tells the story of the painful separation and how she came to be reunited with her family after receiving amazing assistance from the Irish people she encountered in her new home away from home.

The documentary was produced as part of Banagher College’s role in the School’s Excellence Fund project, where - along with three other midland schools - students use video creatively inside and outside of the classroom.

Kochurani Mathew was reunited with her family after receiving amazing help from people in the community, ranging from a student nurse who first heard her sad story of separation when on work placement in the nursing home, right up to local TD Carol Nolan who worked diligently to help her to be reunited with her husband and children.

The students, Hannah Cormican, Lauren Davis and Cara Hehir, were inspired to make the documentary after they heard Kochurani's story from a member of staff, Bernie Ryan, who features in the documentary, and was instrumental in helping to make the reunion possible.

The students are part of the Mojo Team in the school, who specialise in using video content in a creative way to enhance teaching and learning and help develop 21st Century technology skills.

Banagher College is the lead school for a Schools Excellence Fund - Digital project, also involving three other Midland schools - Coláiste Choilm, Tullamore; CBS Mullingar and Coláiste Chiarain Athlone.

The cluster of schools applied for extra funding over three years to provide training and equipment in the area of video content creation. As a result, the schools produce a steady stream of news videos, sports reports, vox-pops, documentaries, interviews etc. The Banagher College content created can be accessed at the BCCNSmojo social media channels.