WATCH: 1994 All Ireland Hurling Final - Relive the greatest comeback ever in Croke Park

Offaly have had many great days in Croke Park but the 1994 All Ireland Hurling Final was arguably the greatest of them all.

All but dead and buried with time running out, Johnny Dooley went for a goal from a 21 metre free and the rest, as they say, is history.

Relive all the drama from start to finish although you would be forgiven if you just jump to the last five minutes and Offaly's ridiculous late scoring onslaught.