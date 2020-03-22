WATCH: Offaly drama school owner's 70 activities to do with kids at home

Lauren Pidgeon, the proprietor of Little Theatre School of Drama in Portarlington and Mountmellick, has come up with a list of 70 activities to do at home with your children during the current coronavirus shutdown.

Tullamore woman Lauren, along with her little boy, Noel Kelly, shared a video and a list of things they've come up with over the last few days.

"I’m really missing my students and I’m not sure when I can start back again," Lauren said.

You can watch the video and get involved above. See the list below:

1. Board games

2. Fashion show

3. Cake making

4. Bubbles

5. Meditation

6. Football

7. Singsong

8. Dress up

9. Painting

10. Make a fort

11. Go for a walk

12. Rock paper scissors

13. Makeover on mammy

14. Face mask

15. Cup of tea

16. Snuggles

17. Picking flowers

18. Making bracelets

19. Clean up

20. Dancing - have a disco

21. Make shadow shapes

22. Reading

23. Paper airplanes

24. Indoor picnic

25. Lego building contest

26. Look at old pictures

27. Indoor obstacle course

28. Jigsaw

29. Sock puppets

30. Play dough

31. Play shop

32. Science experiments

33. Take silly pictures

34. FaceTime family

35. Make up a secret language

36. Learn the alphabet in sign language

37. Have a birthday party for your favourite toy

38. Indoor water fun

39. Play hide and seek

40. Finger paint

41. The “Yes OR no” game

42. Improve your Irish

43. Yoga for kids videos on YouTube

44. Sensory games

45. Make a scrapbook

46. Bake off

47. Dance off

48. Origami

49. Treasure hunt

50. Graffiti the footpath with chalk

51. Gardening

52. Make a mud kitchen in the garden

53. Toast marshmallows

54. Make pom poms out of wool

55. Keep a balloon in the air as long as you can

56. The floor is LAVA!

57. Listen to a kid’s podcast or audiobook

58. Cut and create new clothes for your toys from your old clothes

59. Have a wardrobe clear out

60. Make a time capsule of this time

61. Interview family members!

62. Write a script

63. Can you draw/ paint with your feet?

64. Can you skip 100 skips without stopping?

65. Press flowers with some heavy books

66. Play cinema, make tickets, turn lights off, make popcorn!

67. Outdoor races! Egg and spoon, three-legged!

68. Build a bug hotel

69. Find three toys to give to charity

70. Make a collage from old magazines/ cards