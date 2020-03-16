WATCH: 'That's Joe Dooley' - Offaly legend suggests brilliant handwashing song

Offaly hurling great Joe Dooley has suggested a brilliant song for people to sing to make sure they are washing their hands for long enough during the coronavirus emergency.

It happens to be a song about himself, a tune that rang around Croke Park on many a day in the 1990s. 'That's Joe Dooley' is sung to the air of 'That's Amore' and Joe himself gave a rendition while out for a walk with his dog in Kinnitty in recent days.

Joe says people need to wash their hands for long enough to stem the spread of the virus and states that by singing 'That's Joe Dooley,' "you'll get very very good results."

He also suggested: "Put your heart and soul into it as well; don't just half sing it."

While getting their hands washed properly, Offaly folk will also be able to reminisce about the good ole days when Joe and Co tore up the hurling scene in Ireland more than two decades ago to All-Ireland glory in 1994 and 1998.

So, why not give it a try! THAT'S JOE DOOLEY!