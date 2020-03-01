WATCH: Met Eireann issues snow and ice warning for the entire country for tonight

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Ireland this Sunday evening, March 1.

There was considerable snow showers over the weekend brought on by Storm Jorge. The video shows one such heavy shower that hit on Saturday

"Showers will continue to affect the western half of the country overnight, increasingly falling as sleet, or possibly snow in a few places," Met Eireann said.

"With minimum air temperatures near zero or below countrywide, some icy stretches are likely by morning," they added.

The warning is valid from midnight until 8am on Monday, March 2.