WATCH: Met Eireann warns of snow and icy conditions for Ireland in wake of Storm Jorge

Met Eireann is warning of further falls of snow this evening with a Status Yellow Snow Ice Warning in place until 9am on Sunday for Ireland.

There have been sporadic showers of snow throughout the country today brought on by Storm Jorge.

This satellite pictures shows a close up picture of the centre of #StormJorge to the northwest of Ireland.



The radar is picking up precipitation over the country, which is a mix of rain, hail and some snow. pic.twitter.com/sq4bYRUcn1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 29, 2020

In the warning for tonight and tomorrow morning, Met Eireann is warning of rain falling as sleet or snow through parts of the midlands and north for a time this evening, with some localised accumulations. Scattered wintry showers will also occur overnight, leading to icy conditions in places.

The forecast for tonight from Met Eireann states that scattered showers will continue tonight, merging to longer spells of rain in the north at first. The showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country with some wintry over high ground. Lows of 0 to +3 degrees, with frost and icy patches. Strong westerly winds at first tonight with gales on coasts and strong gales on northern coasts. Winds decreasing gradually later tonight.