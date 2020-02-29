WATCH: Heavy snow showers falling in parts of the country as Storm Jorge approaches

Heavy snow showers are affecting parts of Ireland today making driving conditions difficult with reduced visibility.

A series of Weather Warnings are in place for today.

A Status Red Wind Warning for Galway and Clare is in place from 1pm to 4pm.

A Status Orange Wind Warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry is already in place and remains in place until 3am on Sunday. A Status Orange Wind Warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo is valid from 12pm until 3am.

Another Status Orange Weather Warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford is in place from 1pm to 7pm today. A Status Yellow Wind Warning for these areas is already in place and is in place up to 1pm.